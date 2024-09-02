GB Group plc (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) Short Interest Update

GB Group plc (OTCMKTS:GBGPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the July 31st total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

GB Group Price Performance

GBGPF opened at $4.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.69. GB Group has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $4.40.

GB Group Company Profile

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital identity products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. It provides identity products comprising ID3global, an identity verification, IDscan, a ID document verification, IDscan core, a personalized document verification, Scannet, a venue ID verification, investigate, a search subject analysis, and ProID, a no-code industry verification solution.

