GB Group plc (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) Short Interest Update

GB Group plc (OTCMKTS:GBGPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the July 31st total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
GB Group Price Performance
GBGPF opened at $4.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.69. GB Group has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $4.40.
GB Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GB Group
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.