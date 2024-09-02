Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,248 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 25,067 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Gentex by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 162,104 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 27,244 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 154,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Gentex from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Gentex from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Gentex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Gentex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Insider Activity

In other Gentex news, major shareholder Corp Gentex purchased 3,152,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $15,762,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,463,808 shares in the company, valued at $32,319,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Trading Up 1.0 %

GNTX stock opened at $31.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.97. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $37.58.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $572.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.28 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 17.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

