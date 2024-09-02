Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,200 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the July 31st total of 228,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 292,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Glass House Brands Stock Up 2.5 %

Glass House Brands stock opened at C$8.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.96. Glass House Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$3.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.50.

Glass House Brands Company Profile

Glass House Brands Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated cannabis company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Retail; Wholesale Biomass; and Cannabis-Related Consumer Packaged Goods. It cultivates, manufactures, and distributes cannabis bulk flowers and trims to wholesalers; and consumer packaged goods to third-party retail stores in California.

