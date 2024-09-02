Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Short Interest Update

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the July 31st total of 3,073,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.1 days.

Glencore Price Performance

Shares of Glencore stock opened at $5.26 on Monday. Glencore has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.63.

Glencore Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.52%.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

