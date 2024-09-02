Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFFD. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 32.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000.

PFFD opened at $20.27 on Monday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $17.37 and a 52 week high of $20.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.81.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

