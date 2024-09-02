GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GMS shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of GMS from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on GMS from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on GMS from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on GMS from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st.

In other news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $713,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,804.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of GMS by 86.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of GMS by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GMS opened at $86.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.90 and a 200-day moving average of $91.11. GMS has a 52 week low of $56.58 and a 52 week high of $101.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.62.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. GMS had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GMS will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

