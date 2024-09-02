GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Short Interest Up 8.7% in August

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,700 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the July 31st total of 1,619,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17,607.0 days.

GN Store Nord A/S Stock Down 19.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GGNDF opened at $25.11 on Monday. GN Store Nord A/S has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $31.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.89.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

GN Store Nord A/S provides hearing, audio, video, and gaming solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products.

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.