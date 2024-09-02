GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Short Interest Up 8.7% in August

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,700 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the July 31st total of 1,619,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17,607.0 days.
GN Store Nord A/S Stock Down 19.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS GGNDF opened at $25.11 on Monday. GN Store Nord A/S has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $31.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.89.
GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GN Store Nord A/S
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.