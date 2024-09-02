Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 24.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,921 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 10.4% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 78.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Shares of GFI opened at $13.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.69. Gold Fields Limited has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1692 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

