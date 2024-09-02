Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Short Interest Update

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Good Gaming Stock Down 4.5 %

GMER opened at 0.01 on Monday. Good Gaming has a 12-month low of 0.01 and a 12-month high of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.02.

Good Gaming Company Profile

Good Gaming, Inc operates tournament gaming platform and online destination targeting esports players and participants interested in competing at the high school or college level worldwide. The company offers Galactic Acres mobile game featuring unique characters, stories, and Web3 enhanced experiences.

