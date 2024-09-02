Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Short Interest Update

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Good Gaming Stock Down 4.5 %
GMER opened at 0.01 on Monday. Good Gaming has a 12-month low of 0.01 and a 12-month high of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.02.
Good Gaming Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Good Gaming
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Good Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.