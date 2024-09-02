Gouws Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Gouws Capital LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,948 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Visa comprises 5.4% of Gouws Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 970.0% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of V opened at $276.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $265.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.08. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.78 and a 52 week high of $290.96.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. William Blair raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.