Graypoint LLC Acquires 690 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW opened at $69.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.77.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $466,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,843.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,988 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

