Graypoint LLC Boosts Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $834,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at $6,793,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,741,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 163.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 29,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 251,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after acquiring an additional 110,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Shares of JHG stock opened at $37.61 on Monday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $22.17 and a one year high of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.51.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.79 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on JHG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Janus Henderson Group news, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $279,338.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,142.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Janus Henderson Group news, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $279,338.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,142.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus acquired 189,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $607,539.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,081,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,659,737.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 492,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,418 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading

