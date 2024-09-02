Graypoint LLC Buys 600 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 49,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:USMV opened at $91.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.58 and a 200-day moving average of $83.74. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

