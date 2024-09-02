Graypoint LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Graypoint LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,585,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,585,000 after purchasing an additional 122,587 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,266,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,129,000 after acquiring an additional 91,132 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,168,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,567,000 after acquiring an additional 123,628 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 714,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,431,000 after acquiring an additional 23,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 588,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,335,000 after acquiring an additional 28,983 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $167.73 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $174.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.