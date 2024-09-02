Graypoint LLC Grows Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $1,636,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,019.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after buying an additional 44,122 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,085,952.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,868.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,874.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,085,952.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,868.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $106.50 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $106.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.75.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

