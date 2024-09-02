Graypoint LLC Has $351,000 Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 256.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 281.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $4,000,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,053 shares in the company, valued at $17,571,855. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BKR opened at $35.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.21. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $39.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 46.93%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

