Graypoint LLC Has $363,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Graypoint LLC reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,912 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY opened at $49.95 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $63.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.56. The firm has a market cap of $101.25 billion, a PE ratio of -16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BMY shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

