Graypoint LLC Has $458,000 Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Graypoint LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.20 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Graphic Packaging news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,372,697.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,909,576 shares in the company, valued at $53,296,266.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $1,372,697.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,909,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,296,266.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,422,790.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,123,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,555,816.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of GPK stock opened at $29.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.45. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $30.66. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.56.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 7.93%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

