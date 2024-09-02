Graypoint LLC Has $488,000 Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,754,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6,926.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 20,778 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 16.6% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 38,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,078,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $240.41 per share, for a total transaction of $156,266.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,446.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $240.41 per share, for a total transaction of $156,266.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,446.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory B. Cook sold 3,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total value of $950,196.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $251.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.67.

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL stock opened at $253.18 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.72 and a 1-year high of $253.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.98.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

