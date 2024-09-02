Graypoint LLC Has $573,000 Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Graypoint LLC lowered its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 38.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,383 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Corning by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,312,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $953,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,878 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 35.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,200,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $566,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,893 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,722,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $296,054,000 after purchasing an additional 146,807 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,721,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,179,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $218,609,000 after buying an additional 105,994 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Price Performance

GLW stock opened at $41.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $46.39. The company has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.94, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.51.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.62.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

