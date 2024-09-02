Graypoint LLC Increases Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,407,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,196,721,000 after buying an additional 714,393 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,464,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $787,638,000 after buying an additional 781,421 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,101,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $793,410,000 after buying an additional 27,753 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,431,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,168,000 after buying an additional 51,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,135,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,196,000 after buying an additional 33,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,090,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $4,433,176.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,812.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,090,530. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDW Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CDW stock opened at $225.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. CDW Co. has a one year low of $185.04 and a one year high of $263.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.54.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 62.22% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.