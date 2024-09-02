Graypoint LLC Raises Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Graypoint LLC increased its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 151.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,475,000 after acquiring an additional 21,310 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $959,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $904,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 819,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,506,000 after buying an additional 57,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.79.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI opened at $580.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.95 and a 1 year high of $617.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $527.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $521.45.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. The business had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

