Graypoint LLC Reduces Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Graypoint LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,339 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,194.9% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 237,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,190,000 after purchasing an additional 218,949 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.68 and its 200 day moving average is $153.47. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $165.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $399.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.21.

About Johnson & Johnson



Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

