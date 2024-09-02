Graypoint LLC Sells 196 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Graypoint LLC reduced its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,355,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,346,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178,713 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,970,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370,768 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $329,792,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $214,220,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Dominion Energy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,494,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,687 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $55.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $57.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

