Graypoint LLC Sells 782 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Graypoint LLC reduced its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter worth $162,000. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elanco Animal Health

In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,301,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $1,301,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,245.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

NYSE ELAN opened at $15.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.29. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 27.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

