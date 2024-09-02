Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 887,900 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the July 31st total of 782,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,879.0 days.
Gruma Price Performance
Gruma stock opened at $17.14 on Monday. Gruma has a one year low of $14.96 and a one year high of $21.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.77.
About Gruma
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gruma
- What is a Dividend King?
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Gruma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gruma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.