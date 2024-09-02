Hammerson Plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Short Interest Down 6.6% in August

Hammerson Plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 851,200 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the July 31st total of 911,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 709.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Hammerson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Hammerson Trading Up 14.7 %

About Hammerson

Shares of OTCMKTS HMSNF opened at $0.38 on Monday. Hammerson has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.35.

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.

