Hantz Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in LCI Industries by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,325,000 after buying an additional 17,845 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 62,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCI Industries stock opened at $117.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.31. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $96.18 and a 1 year high of $131.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.82.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

