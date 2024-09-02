Hantz Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,779 The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Andersons by 65.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Andersons by 323.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Andersons Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $50.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.57. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Andersons’s payout ratio is presently 21.47%.

Andersons Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

