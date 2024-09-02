Hantz Financial Services Inc. Buys New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 209,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 246,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,412,000 after acquiring an additional 17,904 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 230,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,126,000 after acquiring an additional 21,529 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 33,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,972,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adero Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,369,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VOO stock opened at $518.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $469.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $519.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $504.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $486.49.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

