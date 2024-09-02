Hantz Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 2,236 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $198,067.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,888.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $54,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $198,067.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,888.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,747 shares of company stock valued at $302,027 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.94.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $109.59 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $120.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.71 and a 200-day moving average of $103.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.75.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

