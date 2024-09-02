Hantz Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 2,964 Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE MTN opened at $181.70 on Monday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $165.14 and a one year high of $254.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vail Resorts

In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $176.20 per share, with a total value of $101,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.