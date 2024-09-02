Hantz Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 8,772 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Dominion Energy stock opened at $55.90 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $57.60. The company has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.85 and a 200-day moving average of $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

