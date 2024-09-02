Hantz Financial Services Inc. Invests $422,000 in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $134.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.56. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $134.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.9304 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

