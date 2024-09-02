Hantz Financial Services Inc. Makes New $652,000 Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 45,604 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 11,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 206,189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,446,000 after purchasing an additional 14,056 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.1 %

AMD stock opened at $148.56 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $227.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.44 billion, a PE ratio of 218.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.31 and a 200-day moving average of $163.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

