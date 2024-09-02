Hantz Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,319,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,771,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 894,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,261,000 after acquiring an additional 65,872 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 328,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,811,000 after buying an additional 70,089 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,417,000. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 278,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,624,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Up 1.4 %

ABG stock opened at $245.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.18. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.40 and a 12 month high of $277.13. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.31 by ($0.91). Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 27.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Insider Activity at Asbury Automotive Group

In related news, major shareholder Impactive Capital Lp sold 8,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.63, for a total value of $1,884,687.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,008,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,211,473.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Impactive Capital Lp sold 8,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.63, for a total value of $1,884,687.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,008,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,211,473.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total transaction of $113,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,911,548.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

