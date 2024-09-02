Hantz Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VUG opened at $375.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $371.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $392.14.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

