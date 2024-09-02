Hantz Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,879 Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at $95,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth about $57,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth about $370,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth about $255,000.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GBTC opened at $46.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.72 and a 200-day moving average of $55.73. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $65.61.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.