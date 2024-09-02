Hantz Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 61,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 122,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,511,000 after purchasing an additional 68,479 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,560,000 after purchasing an additional 37,851 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,007,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CIGI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.83.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $144.26 on Monday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.38 and a 52 week high of $147.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 70.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

