Hantz Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 47,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Coty by 1,448.8% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coty in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coty in the second quarter valued at $107,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Coty by 260.4% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Coty in the first quarter valued at $146,000. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of COTY opened at $9.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.91. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). Coty had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.85.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

