Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Short Interest Update

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the July 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Separately, Barclays raised shares of Harbour Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.1144 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.43%.
Harbour Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. It is also involved in the decommissioning, financing, gas trading, and risk mitigation activities.
