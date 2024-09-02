HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Short Interest Down 6.6% in August

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,620,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the July 31st total of 10,300,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
HashiCorp Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ HCP opened at $33.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 1.25. HashiCorp has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $34.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.74.
HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $165.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that HashiCorp will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 11,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $396,658.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,872.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 11,926 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $396,658.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,872.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $169,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,466.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 370,832 shares of company stock worth $12,425,028 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCP. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in HashiCorp by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in HashiCorp by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,821,000 after acquiring an additional 63,879 shares in the last quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in HashiCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HashiCorp by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,775,000 after acquiring an additional 254,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in HashiCorp by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.
HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.
