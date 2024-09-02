HC Wainwright Weighs in on Iris Energy Limited’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Iris Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 29th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Iris Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Iris Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.
Iris Energy Trading Down 7.2 %
NASDAQ:IREN opened at $7.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.92. Iris Energy has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $15.75.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iris Energy
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IREN. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Iris Energy by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,811,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,035,000 after purchasing an additional 958,494 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in Iris Energy by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,954,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after purchasing an additional 717,843 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Iris Energy by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,837,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 351,774 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Iris Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,319,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Iris Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,618,000. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.
About Iris Energy
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Iris Energy
- What are earnings reports?
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/26 – 8/30
Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.