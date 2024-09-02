HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 78.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,056 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 12.7% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $403,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 387.8% in the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 15.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 260.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on HCA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $376.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.17.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.7 %

HCA stock opened at $395.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $349.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. The company has a market cap of $102.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.68. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $395.91.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $1,440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,569,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $1,440,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,569,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total transaction of $1,085,804.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,623.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,844 shares of company stock worth $3,185,932 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

