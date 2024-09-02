HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock Position Raised by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $403,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 387.8% in the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA opened at $395.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.68. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $395.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $349.74 and a 200-day moving average of $333.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCA. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 price target for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.17.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $1,440,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,569,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $1,440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,569,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,844 shares of company stock worth $3,185,932. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

