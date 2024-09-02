Head-To-Head Analysis: Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) & Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) and Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Ideal Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kulicke and Soffa Industries $742.49 million 3.22 $57.15 million ($1.19) -36.81 Ideal Power $200,000.00 302.99 -$9.95 million ($1.59) -4.96

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Ideal Power. Kulicke and Soffa Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ideal Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kulicke and Soffa Industries -7.94% 0.61% 0.47% Ideal Power -7,138.19% -62.80% -55.62%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Ideal Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideal Power has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.2% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of Ideal Power shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Ideal Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Ideal Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kulicke and Soffa Industries 0 3 1 0 2.25 Ideal Power 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus target price of $47.33, indicating a potential upside of 8.04%. Ideal Power has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 77.66%. Given Ideal Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ideal Power is more favorable than Kulicke and Soffa Industries.

Summary

Kulicke and Soffa Industries beats Ideal Power on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment. It also services, maintains, repairs, and upgrades equipment. The company serves semiconductor device manufacturers, integrated device manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers, other electronics manufacturers, industrial manufacturers, foundry service providers, and automotive electronics suppliers primarily in the United States and the Asia/Pacific region. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. It also offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. The company serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc. and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc. in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

