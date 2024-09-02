Head to Head Analysis: Turbo Energy (NASDAQ:TURB) vs. Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT)

Turbo Energy (NASDAQ:TURB – Get Free Report) and Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Turbo Energy and Nextracker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turbo Energy N/A N/A N/A Nextracker 14.87% -36.33% 14.22%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Turbo Energy and Nextracker’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turbo Energy $13.10 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Nextracker $2.50 billion 2.36 $306.24 million $3.36 12.10

Analyst Ratings

Nextracker has higher revenue and earnings than Turbo Energy.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Turbo Energy and Nextracker, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turbo Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Nextracker 0 4 18 0 2.82

Nextracker has a consensus target price of $58.45, indicating a potential upside of 43.73%. Given Nextracker’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nextracker is more favorable than Turbo Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.4% of Nextracker shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Nextracker shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nextracker beats Turbo Energy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Turbo Energy

Turbo Energy, S.A. designs, develops, and distributes equipment for the generation, management, and storage of photovoltaic energy in Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers lithium-ion batteries; inverters; photovoltaic modules; Go Solar, a portable photovoltaic product; and Sunbox, an AI based software system that monitors the generation, use, and management of photovoltaic energy. It is also involved in the acquisition, distribution, and sale of electrical and electronic materials for the development of renewable energy projects, such as solar panels, inverters, chargers, regulators, batteries, and structures. The company sells its products to installers and distributors for residential consumers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Valencia, Spain. Turbo Energy, S.A. is a subsidiary of Umbrella Solar Investment, S.A.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc., an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain. It also provides TrueCapture, a self-adjusting tracker control system, which boosts solar power plant production by optimizing the position of individual tracker row in response to site features, such as varying topography and changing weather conditions; and NX Navigator, that assists solar power plant owners and operators in monitoring, controlling, and protecting their solar projects. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Fremont, California. As of March 31, 2024 Nextracker Inc. was formerly a subsidiary of Flex Ltd.

