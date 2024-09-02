Head-To-Head Contrast: Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) versus Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) and Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Fortrea and Burning Rock Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortrea -10.09% 1.98% 0.78% Burning Rock Biotech -111.25% -72.31% -53.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fortrea and Burning Rock Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortrea 1 7 3 1 2.33 Burning Rock Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Fortrea presently has a consensus target price of $27.20, indicating a potential upside of 17.95%. Given Fortrea’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Fortrea is more favorable than Burning Rock Biotech.

30.0% of Burning Rock Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Fortrea shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of Burning Rock Biotech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fortrea and Burning Rock Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortrea $3.11 billion 0.66 -$3.40 million ($1.39) -16.59 Burning Rock Biotech $75.70 million 0.72 -$92.07 million ($6.46) -0.82

Fortrea has higher revenue and earnings than Burning Rock Biotech. Fortrea is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Burning Rock Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fortrea beats Burning Rock Biotech on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortrea

Fortrea Holdings Inc., a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum. The Enabling Services segment provides patient access and clinical trial technology solutions to customers that streamline complex randomization and optimize the trial drug supply process. The company offers delivery models that include full service, functional service provider, and hybrid service structures. It also offers phase I-IV clinical trial management, differentiated technology enabled trial solutions, and post approval services, as well as consulting services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations. Fortrea Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and commercializes cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based tissue and liquid biopsy cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests for various range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples. Its principal products include OncoCompass IO, a corresponding test for liquid biopsy samples; OncoScreen IO, a pan-cancer test for tissue samples; and OncoCompass Target, a ctDNA liquid biopsy-based test for NSCLC. In addition, the company provides ColonCore for assessing microsatellite loci related to MSI status and detecting mutations in genes associated with gastrointestinal cancers; and brPROPHET, a pre-operative ctDNA detection and post-operative MRD calling for relapsed patients. Further, it has development and commercialization agreement with Myriad Genetics, Inc. to in-license Myriad myChoice tumor testing in China; licensing agreement with Oncocyte Corporation to in-license DetermaRx, a risk stratification test for early stage lung cancer patients in China; and collaborations on clinical trials and research studies with AstraZeneca, Bayer, Johnson & Johnson, CStone, BeiGene, Abbisko Therapeutics, and IMPACT Therapeutics and Merck KGaA. Additionally, the company offers OncoMaster, an automatic NGS data analysis and report interpretation machine for in-hospital model. Burning Rock Biotech Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

