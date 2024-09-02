Head-To-Head Contrast: HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) versus WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV)

WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV – Get Free Report) and HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.6% of HealthEquity shares are held by institutional investors. 54.6% of WhereverTV Broadcasting shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of HealthEquity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares WhereverTV Broadcasting and HealthEquity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A -71.38% HealthEquity 7.71% 7.77% 4.99%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

WhereverTV Broadcasting has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HealthEquity has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for WhereverTV Broadcasting and HealthEquity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WhereverTV Broadcasting 0 0 0 0 N/A HealthEquity 0 0 12 0 3.00

HealthEquity has a consensus target price of $101.67, suggesting a potential upside of 27.79%. Given HealthEquity’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HealthEquity is more favorable than WhereverTV Broadcasting.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WhereverTV Broadcasting and HealthEquity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A -$380,000.00 N/A N/A HealthEquity $999.59 million 6.93 $55.71 million $0.92 86.48

HealthEquity has higher revenue and earnings than WhereverTV Broadcasting.

Summary

HealthEquity beats WhereverTV Broadcasting on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WhereverTV Broadcasting

WhereverTV Broadcasting Corporation provides subscription television service worldwide. Its platform enables subscribers to access licensed and free-to-air channels across multiple devices via its patented interactive program guide technology. The company's platform manages broadcast rights across geographies and provides individual customer viewing experiences based on customer locations (geo-targeting) and content-rights management (subscriptions). Its in-language subscription offerings include Spanish, Arabic, and Greek; and genre specific subscriptions include various content, such as news, faith, dramas, sports, movies, reality, kid's, and others. WhereverTV Broadcasting Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Fort Myers, Florida.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc. provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts. It also provides investment platform; and online-only automated investment advisory services through Advisor, a Web-based tool. In addition, the company offers flexible spending accounts; health reimbursement arrangements; and Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act continuation services, as well as administers pre-tax commuter benefit programs. It serves clients through a direct sales force; benefits brokers and advisors; and a network of health plans, benefits administrators, benefits brokers and consultants, and retirement plan record-keepers. HealthEquity, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Draper, Utah.

