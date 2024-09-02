Head-To-Head Survey: Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) & PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY)

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Grupo Supervielle pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Grupo Supervielle pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grupo Supervielle and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Supervielle $4.88 billion N/A $196.14 million $1.05 6.99 PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk $8.58 billion 4.89 $2.79 billion N/A N/A

Profitability

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Supervielle.

This table compares Grupo Supervielle and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Supervielle 5.42% 20.53% 3.44% PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Grupo Supervielle has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Grupo Supervielle and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Supervielle 0 1 0 0 2.00 PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk 0 0 0 0 N/A

Grupo Supervielle presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.63%. Given Grupo Supervielle’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Grupo Supervielle is more favorable than PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk beats Grupo Supervielle on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Supervielle

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Supervielle S.A., a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees. The company also provides foreign trade and cash management; advisory services; treasury services; insurance products comprising life, home, personal accidents, technology, ATMs, protected bag, and protected content; and asset management and other services, as well as operates as a digital online broker. It operates through a network of bank branches, ATMs, and self-service terminals, as well as ATMs with biometric identification. The company was formerly known as Inversiones y Participaciones S.A. and changed its name to Grupo Supervielle S.A. in November 2008. Grupo Supervielle S.A. was founded in 1887 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

(Get Free Report)

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. The company operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses. The company also provides investment products comprising mutual funds, stocks, and bonds; life, health, and accident insurance products; credit, debit, and corporate cards; digital banking; e-banking services; digital lending; cash management services; trade finance services, value chain, supply chain management, global and domestic trade, export and import, standby letter of credit, and bank guarantee, as well as spot and forex services; custodial services; treasury services, including cash transaction/liquidity, hedging, and investment products; trust services comprising trustee, paying agent, security agent, escrow agent, monitoring agent, and receiving bank services; and money transfer, remittance services, and venture capital financing. It operates branch offices, sub-branch offices, and overseas branch offices; and ATM facilities. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.